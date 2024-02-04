Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): A man was found dead in a van on Sunday morning at Puppalguda Road in Narsingi area, police said.

According to police inspector G Hari Krishna Reddy of Narsingi Police Station, "A body was found by municipal workers in a Maruti van at around 5 AM this morning on the Puppalguda road. On preliminary inquiry, we found that he along with his friends had gone to Yadagirigutta. They might have consumed alcohol on the return journey."

Also Read | PM Modi Assam Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says 'Vikas and Virasat To Go Simultaneously in India' (Watch Video).

He further stated, "We have called his friends for questioning. There is nothing suspicious as of now. A case has been registered."

Further investigagtion ison. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistani ISI Agent Arrested: UP ATS Arrests Indian Embassy Staffer in Moscow for Sharing 'Confidential' Information With Pakistan's ISI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)