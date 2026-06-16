India News | Telangana: Man Killed by Uncle in Mahabubabad District; Probe Underway

Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was killed by his uncle in Upperpalli village at Mahabubabad district on late Monday night.

According to police, the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the man and his wife. The victim, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was struck on the head with an iron rod by his uncle during a heated altercation.

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Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the spot.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and the body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

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In a separate incident, a 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband following a domestic dispute in the Maruthi Nagar area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district early Wednesday, June 10.

The victim was identified as Nisha Rani. According to police, the accused, identified as her husband, Arun, allegedly fired three rounds at the victim at approximately 5:30 AM, resulting in her death on the spot.

The accused is currently absconding, and local authorities have formed special teams to track him down. Telangana police confirmed that a thorough investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)