Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): A person was reported missing after his car fell into a pond in Telangana's Vikarabad district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Shivareddy Pet in the Vikarabad district.

According to the police, a search was underway for the missing person, identified as Guru Shekar.

However, it could not be immediately determined if the person was the sole occupant in the car and was behind the wheel.

The station house officer (SHO), Vikarabad, told ANI," The incident took place this morning around 5.30 am. A person, identified as Guru Shekar, has been reported missing in light of this incident."

"Further investigation is underway and a search is ongoing to trace the missing person," the SHO added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

