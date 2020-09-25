Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): In a suspected case of honour killing, a newly wedded man identified as Hemanth was kidnapped and murdered here by his in-laws on Thursday night, according to police. A total of 13 people have been arrested so far in the case, police said.

Hemanth and Avanti were married for the past four months. The police officials probing the matter found out that Avanti's family is behind the murder. Notably, after the duo tied the knot, their parents were counselled by the police.

"I and my husband Hemanth use to live in the same locality. We were in love and at that time there were no objections. But, all of a sudden, when we planned to get married, my family did not accept it and threatened us. Yesterday, between 3PM and 4PM, all my cousins told that they are taking us to my parents' house and later took us in a car. Later, I along with my husband jumped out of the car. But my uncle Ugender Reddy, along with two more unidentified persons first chased Hemanth and took him in another car. I have filed a complaint and given all the names of the people who came to my house," said Avanthi while speaking to ANI.

She further stated the police took her and her in-laws to Sangareddy for the identification of the corpse.

However, the police while speaking to media said that they are yet to establish this murder as honour killing and added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

"So far, we have not established honour killing, but Avanti while speaking to media said that there was a property issue, and they were taken for negotiation by her relatives. We have arrested Ugender Reddy and he has confessed that he killed Hemanth at Sangareddy Crossroads and threw body at National Highway 65. We will examine the case after the postmortem but have arrested 13 members," said Venkateshwar Rao, DCP Madhapur.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

