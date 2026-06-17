India News | Telangana: Massive Fire at EV Warehouse in Hyderabad; No Casualties

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle warehouse in Moosapet in Hyderabad, Telangana, officials said.

The incident took place at around 3:45 pm on Tuesday.

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Fire Officer Jaya Krishna noted that four fire tenders were released immediately after receiving the information regarding the fire.

"So, we have received a call around 3:45 pm reporting a fire at a warehouse. Immediately, we have turned out four vehicles, one is MPT Kukatpally, the other one is MPT Sanathnagar, and two bowsers from Annapurna. The first vehicle to reach this place was Sanathnagar. So, immediately upon reaching this place, the Sanathnagar vehicle began extinguishing the fire, and later the Kukatpally vehicle also reached the spot and helped extinguish the fire," he said.

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According to the official, the warehouse consisted of some EV vehicles and electrical batteries.

Krishna added that the fire was doused within 45 minutes and did not spread to the nearby godowns surrounding the warehouse.

"We luckily extinguished the fire in just half an hour to 45 minutes, and we ensured that the fire did not spread to the other godowns surrounding the warehouse," he said.

"No life or no casualties, no deaths reported so far," he added.

The fire officer further noted that the residents residing nearby have been informed that this warehouse has been closed for the past year. (ANI)

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