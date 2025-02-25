Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has appealed to graduate voters to ensure the victory of Congress candidate Narender Reddy in the upcoming MLC elections for the Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak constituency.

Addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy achievements of the Congress government in employment generation and regional development.

He said that within just one year of coming to power, the Congress government had filled 55,000 government posts, including 11,000 teaching positions. He noted that employees were now receiving salaries on time, a significant change under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka.

The minister asserted that the Congress government was making historic strides in job creation, addressing the unemployment crisis that had been neglected for over a decade under the previous BRS regime.

"In just one year, the Congress government has shown what true governance looks like. Unlike the previous administration, which pushed the youth into uncertainty, we have launched a structured employment drive. We are not stopping at 55,000 jobs--our government has a clear roadmap to fill more vacancies in various departments, ensuring that every deserving candidate gets a fair chance," Reddy said.

"The progress we have achieved in employment and development is just the beginning. The next four years will see an even greater transformation," he added.

On the other hand, Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to contest from three constituencies.

"MLC elections are going to be held in Telangana, and the Bhartiya Janata Party is going to contest the polls from three constituencies. Telangana CM has not fulfilled any promises yet...The people of the state will not support them," Reddy said. (ANI)

