India News | Telangana: MLA Raja Singh Demands Safety Audit of Commercial Buildings, Hotels Across Hyderabad Following Delhi Hotel Fire Tragedy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): In the wake of the Delhi hotel fire tragedy that claimed more than 20 lives, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday demanded an immediate safey audit of all commercial establishments and hotels in Hyderabad.

Singh has issued a strong appeal to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

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Speaking to ANI, expressing grief over the lives lost in the national capital, Singh warned that Hyderabad faces similar risks if high-rise commercial complexes, hotels, and crowded marketplaces continue to ignore safety protocols.

"The fire tragedy at a Delhi hotel, where over 20 innocent people lost their lives, is a massive wake-up call. I urge Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Municipal Commissioner to act immediately. We need a comprehensive safety survey of all major commercial buildings and hotels across Hyderabad. Any establishment operating without proper fire exits or functional safety equipment must be held accountable before a similar tragedy occurs here", he said.

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The legislator further urged municipal authorities to crack down heavily on safety violations, demanding that buildings failing to meet standard fire hazards guidelines be sealed immediately to protect public life.

Meanwhile, Multiple safety lapses have come to light during the investigation into the deadly fire at a guest house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, a day ago, in which 21 people died, while preliminary findings suggest that a majority of the victims died due to suffocation and smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries.

Sources said that even after the fire was brought under control, the rooms inside the guest house remained extremely hot, indicating the intensity of the blaze and the severe impact of heat and smoke within the building. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)