TRS candidate K Kavitha receives her certificate from Returning Officer after being unanimously re-elected as MLC of local bodies of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla has been re-elected unanimously to represent Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

TRS leader Kavitha received the MLC elected certificate from the returning officer Nizamabad Collector C Narayan Reddy.

Kavitha was elected unopposed to the council and her victory was declared earlier today. (ANI)

