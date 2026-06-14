India News | Telangana Murder-suicide: Woman Kills Two Children, Dies by Suicide in Vikarabad

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): A woman allegedly killed her two children before she allegedly hanged herself to death in Adavi Venkatapuram village of Vikarabad district, police said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as 32-year-old Nabanita, allegedly killed her 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter before taking her own life on Saturday.

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Police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which she stated that no one was responsible for her death. She also mentioned that she killed her children as they could not live without her, and clarified that her husband was not responsible for the incident.

The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered.

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Further investigation is underway, police added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)