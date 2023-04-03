Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Following the leak of the class 10 Telugu question paper of the School of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, leaders and cadre of the National Students Union of India staged a protest at the SSC board in Hyderabad against the state government.

The NSUI activists demand a detailed probe into the matter.

Amid the protest held by NSIU leaders, Telangana Police arrested two teachers on this issue.

This comes after a paper leak case was reported in the state, where the class 10 Telugu question paper of the School of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination was allegedly leaked on Whatsapp, said the officials.

Informing about the paper leak incident, Thandur, Mandal Educational Officer Shekar Goud said, "Today first question paper of the class 10 Telugu SSC examination got leaked and went on doing rounds in Whatsapp before the examination began."

According to officials, a teacher who was an invigilator at the exam centre had allegedly shared a photo of the SSC Telugu paper with his colleague who further shared it.

The police said, "Today the Telugu SSC exam was being conducted. This exam paper is of 80 marks. In the exam centre at Tandur, an invigilator after the commencement of the examination, sent a photo of the question paper to his colleague who is also a teacher."

"The exam starts at 9:30 AM and the incident took place at 9:37 AM. The teacher who received the question paper sent the paper to the local media by mistake. At 11:30 AM, we have seen that this paper is circulated in the media and we registered a complaint," added the police.

The accused have been identified as Banjappa and Sammappa, informed the police.

"Both teachers are in our custody. The case is registered under 409 Indian Penal Code and Telangana Public examination prevention of malpractice act," says Vikarabad SP Koti Reddy.(ANI)

