Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): As the Telangana government officially enforced Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorization for all future recruitment and education-related decisions, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state had created history by becoming the first in India to implement Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorization.

CM Reddy called it the "best tribute" to Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Posting on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "Telangana is the first state in India to implement the revolutionary decision of SC Sub-Categorisation. We are all proud to have made history."

"On the highly auspicious day of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the Telangana State government paid the best tributes by bringing into force a great Act of Social Justice addressing a long overdue demand of classification of SC sub-castes," he wrote.

Reddy also acknowledged the formal initiation of the process with the release of a government gazette.

He wrote, "Empowering and ensuring opportunities for all sections of Dalits, the state government issued a gazette notification, whose first copy was handed over to me today by the committee that undertook the historic work."

Earlier, Telangana Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy, who also heads the cabinet sub-committee on the matter, said the policy is aimed at the equitable distribution of reservation benefits among SC sub-castes.

"SCs in Telangana have a 15% reservation, there always has been a feeling that some of the SC sub-castes are getting more benefit than the others. So when the Supreme Court gave a judgement about 6-7 months back, giving the power of reservation of sub-castes to states, Telangana was the first state which announced in the assembly that we will not do any further job notification or filling up of job vacancies till we finish the categorization," he said.

"So we went through an elaborate process, I am the cabinet sub-committee chairman, we also appointed a retired high court judge as a one-man judicial commission, we went through a very meticulous, systematic, legally valid process and we completed it and today we have issued the necessary orders and the law will be enforced from today in Telangana where all further issues in employment and education will be done as per SC categorization," Reddy added.

He further informed that a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to compile all departmental vacancies. "We are also having a meeting tomorrow to call for all the vacancies in all the departments, and we will give a notification in the next few days. In all of them, SC categorization will be applicable," he said. (ANI)

