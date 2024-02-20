Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): Telangana police arrested seven people for impersonation in an online English eligibility test to get admission to international universities.

After receiving information from credible sources, the SOT LB Nagar zone team apprehended seven persons at Venkateshwara lodge who were taking the online English eligibility test Duolingo Exam to get admissions in international universities in the USA, Ireland, and Australia by impersonation under Hayathnagar police station limits.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Pregnant Woman Evacuated in Sopore Amid Heavy Snowfall.

The accused used to collect Rs. 5,000 to 10,000 from each student to get eligible scores to pass the exam. The apprehended accused along with seized property were handed over to the Hayathnagar police station.

The seven accused were identified as Kandakatla Praveen Reddy, Trivedhi Harinath, Banala Krishna, Edavally Aravind Reddy, Nenavath Santhosh, Malladi Naveen Kumar and Alakuntla Vinay.

Also Read | Child Marriage Case in Bengaluru: Uncle Arrested for Arranging 14-Year-Old Girl’s Marriage in Sarjapura, Eight Absconding.

Cops seized five laptops, four passports, seven cellphones, one keyboard and one mouse from the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)