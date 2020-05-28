India News | Telangana Police Arrests Mother, Son for Duping NRI of Rs 65 Lakh on Pretext of Marriage

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Thursday arrested a woman and her son from Jubilee Hills for duping a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) of Rs 65 lakh.

"A lady named Malavika Devati, 44-years-old and her son Venkateswara Pranav Lalith Gopal Devati, 22-years-old, have been arrested for duping an NRI of Rs 65 lakh on the pretext of marriage," said the Jubilee Hills Police official.

Speaking about their modus operandi, the police said, "Venkateswara had created a fake profile of his mother on a marriage portal by the name of Keerthi Madhavaneni. A fictional story was written on the website saying that Keerthi is a rich doctor living in Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills and have numerous properties. It also said that her father has died and her mother, Mahalakshmi Madhavaneni, is torturing Keerthi to transfer the properties in her name. However, if she gets married she will be able to keep the properties to herself."

A software engineer from California identified as Varun responded to the marriage profile.

"During further communication between Varun and Keerthi, the latter asked for some money saying that she has to fight a legal battle against her mother. She told him that after the marriage he would be having legal right over her properties after marriage. Believing her story, Varun transferred Rs 65 lakh to the account numbers given by Keerthi," said the Police while adding that trio later fled with the money.

According to the police, Malavika Devati is involved in several cheating cases along with her husband and mother-in-law.

They said that the family is into the business of duping NRIs as they are used to living a lavish lifestyle. (ANI)

