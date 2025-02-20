Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Telangana police cracked down on illegal sand mining and transportation in the state. As per a press release dated February 20, the state government intensified its battle against illegal sand and its transportation and conducted raids in several parts of the state under the supervision of C.V. Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

As per the release, the operations were conducted according to the orders of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from February 14 to 19. During this period, the Hyderabad city police registered a total of 26 cases related to the illegal extraction and transportation of sand across the Hyderabad city.

"The Telangana government has recently intensified its efforts to combat illegal sand mining and transportation within the state. In accordance with the orders of the Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana, the Hyderabad City Police, under the supervision of C.V. Anand, IPS, DG, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, conducted significant operations against illegal sand transportation from February 14, 2025 to February 19, 2025", a police official said as per the press release.

Apart from registering 26 cases into the matter, eight vehicles were seized by the police followed by 57 accused individuals being arrested. In total, 1196 tonnes of sand was seized by the police after conducting the raids.

On Wednesday, the Hyderabad police seized 60 tonnes of sand worth Rs 1.20 lakhs from the Puranaphool area of the city. One person, identified as K Santhosh Kumar from Lower Dhoolpet was arrested.

According to the police officials, the respondent was selling sand without any bills and documents. The respondent was showing papers which had delivery addresses of other districts but the sand was being dumped in Hyderabad. The accused person was selling sand at a higher market rate and was achieving profits illegally. (ANI)

