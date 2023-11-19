Hyderabad, November 19: Officials of the Election Commission on Sunday checked the vehicle of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, in what was the second such instance this month ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana. The BRS leader was travelling to Dharmapuri to campaign for the November 30 polls when some officials from the poll panel stopped her car at the Chalgal check post in Karim Nagar, sources said.

"Officials of the Election Commission checked the car of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at Chalgal check post while she was on her way to Dharmapuri to campaign for the Assembly elections," a party source said. A video of the purported checking of her vehicle was shared widely on social media. K Kavitha Faints: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Daughter and BRS Leader Falls Unconscious During Election Campaign in Itikyal (Watch Video).

Poll Officials Check Vehicle of BRS Leader K Kavitha

#WATCH | Telangana: Election Officials checked the car of BRS MLC K Kavitha during her election campaign in Nizamabad. pic.twitter.com/ImGGjRBxew — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

In the video clip, Kavitha is purportedly seen getting out of her vehicle and watching from the sidelines as an official from the poll panel proceeds to check her vehicle. Following the checking, the BRS leader drove off for the scheduled campaign event, sources informed.

On November 7, the officials of the Election Commission had similarly checked her vehicle in Nizamabad. Earlier, on Saturday, Kavitha was seen fainting on Saturday during an election campaign in Telangana's Itikyal. The incident took place when the BRS leader standing inside the open-top vehicle alongside a party member, who was addressing supporters through a microphone. Suddenly, Kavitha turned around and appeared to fall down. KT Rama Rao Falls off Vehicle: Narrow Escape for Telangana Minister KTR During Election Rally in Nizamabad As Driver Applies Sudden Brakes (Watch Video).

Shortly after, she put out a video of herself seated on a bed inside a house and speaking to a girl. "Sorry for the little scare. I'm doing just well, also happened to have met this sweet little girl and after spending time with her I'm feeling a little more energetic. #KCROnceAgain campaign to resume shortly," Kavitha posted on X.

The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly is scheduled for December 3. In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

