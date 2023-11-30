India News | Telangana Polls: Congress Accuses BRS MLC K Kavitha of Violating Model Code of Conduct

Congress accuses BRS MLC K Kavitha of violating model code of conduct on polling day in Telangana (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Telangana Congress Leader G Niranjan lodged a complaint against BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday, accusing her of violating the model code of conduct by "asking for votes" on a polling day.

"Kavita has violated the Election Code by appealing to the people to vote for BRS. While speaking to the media today after exercising her vote at the polling station at DAV School in the Banjara Hills, Kavita appealed to vote for BRS, which is in violation of the Code," the Congress leader alleged in a message.

Also Read | Job Fraud in Bengaluru: Fraudster Who Cheated Nearly 500 Job Aspirants of Rs 5 Crore Faces Victims Wrath, Dials Police Helpline Only To Get Arrested.

"This is brought to the notice of the State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, for taking action," he added.

K Kavitha cast her vote for the Telangana assembly polls on Thursday morning and appealed to the 'urban voters' to exercise their franchise.

Also Read | Rare Black Leopard Spotted in Forest During Ongoing Tiger Census in Odisha (See Pics).

"Especially to the young men and women, I sincerely appeal to you to please come and vote. Today is not a holiday; it is a day to participate in and strengthen democracy," Kavitha told ANI while coming out of the polling station.

Earlier today, many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and others urged the people of Telangana to cast their votes in record numbers in the elections to the 119-member state Assembly.

A total of 3.17 crore candidates are polling to decide the fate of as many as 2290 candidates.

Voters are exercising their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday.

About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System, according to a poll official.

In the first assembly polls in 2014 for the newly created state of Telanagana, the Congress got 25.20 per cent votes and BRS (then TRS) got 34 per cent in the Telangana area.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)