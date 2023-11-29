New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the suspension of three Telangana Police officers, including a deputy commissioner of police, for allegedly trying to dilute a case in a cash-seizure matter, sources said.

In a letter to the chief secretary of Telangana, the Commission is learnt to have said that following the recovery of Rs 18 lakh in cash along with a mobile phone and cheque books, the police officers, instead of taking proper legal action against the culprit, apparently tried to dilute the case, the sources added.

Also Read | Lufthansa Munich-Bangkok Flight Diverted to Delhi After Mid-Air Ruckus Due to Husband and Wife Fight Onboard.

They allegedly also tried to mislead the investigation.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled for Thursday.

Also Read | MCD Passed Resolution for 6,589 New Jobs for Security Guards and Cleaning Personnel, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)