Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): Ahead of the November 30 Telangana assembly elections, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said that BJP will win the upcoming state assembly elections with a full majority, and the Congress will come in third place in many constituencies.

"BJP will win this election with full majority and the Congress will third in many constituencies," Arvind said.

The Nizamabad MP said that KCR will lose the election due to his son, KT Rama Rao and daughter K Kavitha. "KCR will lose the election due to his son and daughter," Arvind said.

Arvind also accused the BRS of not taking action against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy.

"BRS is shielding Revanth Reddy and not taking any action against them," he said.

Arvind also added that after December 3, half of the Congress candidates will jump to other parties. "After December 3, half of the Congress candidates will jump over to other parties," he said.

Accusing K Kavitha of not giving tickets to women candidates, he said, "MLC Kavita just talked about women's bill but did not give tickets to any women. On the other hand, the BJP gave tickets to women in the first list."

Attacking the Congress state party chief, Arvind said, "Congress chief Raventh Reddy is a wise person. He is earning money and making promises to members".

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes is slated to be held on December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming polls. (ANI)

