Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI): A physical education teacher was booked under POCSO Act on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student in Telangana’s Attapur, police said.

“A case was registered against a PT teacher from SR DG school in Attapur police station limits. He is accused to have abused, harassed and stalked a girl student on the phone. The case was registered under the POCSO Act and the investigation is ongoing,” Srikanth Reddy, a sub-inspector at Attapur police station said.

The case was registered on a complaint by the girl's mother, the officer informed.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

