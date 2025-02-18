Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India] February 18 (ANI): Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu, conducted a surprise inspection at Alair Peddavagu to address the issue of illegal sand mining.

Accompanied by DCP Bhongir M. Rajesh Chandra and ASP K. Rahul Reddy, the visit focused on reinforcing police action against violations and ensuring adherence to government regulations.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Inspirational Quote With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on February 19, 2025.

According to a release from the Rachakonda Police Commission, while speaking to the media, CP G. Sudheer Babu emphasized the Police's commitment to taking stringent action against individuals involved in illegal sand mining and transportation, violating government regulations.

The release stated that CP has seized over 50,000 tons of soil so far and registered multiple cases against the violators.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Grants Prosecution Sanction Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case.

CP further stated, "Rachakonda Police continues to work diligently to ensure that these illegal activities are stopped, safeguarding the environment and adhering to the law."

Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu IPS, along with Yadadri DCP Rajesh Chandra IPS and other officers, visited Ligabaswasara temple, Padamati Somavaram, at Bibinagar police station limits. CP also inspected the Motakondur PS and Alair check post. During the visit CP instructed the staff to be vigilant about illegal sand transportation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)