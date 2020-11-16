Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Telangana reported 502 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Sunday, according to data by the state government.

The state's caseload touched 2,57,876 including 14,385 active cases, 2,42,084 discharges and 1,407 deaths.

Also Read | Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Among the new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMHC) area reported 141 cases, the highest in the state followed by Rangareddy with 72 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)