Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday saw a jump in new COVID-19 cases with 765 fresh infections being reported, pushing the tally to 8,12,381.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases - 356.

Nalgonda district witnessed a sharp rise with 58 new cases, followed by Ranga Reddy (57) and Medchal Malkajgiri (56).

A health department bulletin said 648 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,03,661.

The recovery rate stood at 98.93 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 35,094 samples were tested on Thursday. The number of active cases was 4,609.

