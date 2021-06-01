Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Telangana has registered 2,493 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 15 deaths on Tuesday, a report given by the State Health Department revealed.

A total of 3308 people have also recovered in the state for the day.

These numbers have added up to make the cumulative count of Covid positive cases in the state to be 5,80,844, while the cumulative number of discharges were recorded to be 5,44,294, as of June 1.

The state has also witnessed 3296 cumulative Covid deaths.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 33,254, as per the report.

The fatality rate of the state is 0.56 per cent, while the recovery rate of the state is pretty high- 93.70 per cent.

Telangana has also conducted 94189 Covid tests on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)