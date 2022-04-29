Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,91,978.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 19.

A health department bulletin said 22 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,561.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,797 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 306, it said.

