Hyderabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 457 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 8,02,379 so far.

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 285.

A health department bulletin said 494 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,93,521.

The recovery rate was at 98.90 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll remained at 4,111.

The bulletin said 22,384 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases stood at 4,747, it said.

