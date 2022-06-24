Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125.

The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively.

A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692.

The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 29,084 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases stood at 3,322, it said.

The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases since early June.

