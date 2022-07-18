Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 540 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,10,318.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Gang of Human Traffickers Selling Newborns Busted, Infant Rescued.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 263, followed by Ranga Reddy (50) and Medchal Malkajgiri (34).

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: Indian Govt Reviews Health Actions at International Airports and Ports.

A health department bulletin said 708 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,01,726.

The recovery rate stood at 98.94 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 25,585 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 4,481.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)