Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Telangana reported 1,097 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.13 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,723 with six more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 302, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 138 and Rangareddy 116, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 4.

The total number of cases stood at3,13,237 while with 268patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,02,768.

The state has 8,746 active cases and43,070 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 1.04 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.80 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.65 per cent, while it was 92.8 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 12 lakh people in the statehave received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.60 lakh got their second shot also as of April 4.PTI GDK SS

