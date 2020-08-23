Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Telangana logged 2,384 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the states tally to 1,04,249, the government said on Sunday.

The toll rose to 755 with 11 more COVID-19 deaths, a state government bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on Saturday.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 80,586, while 22,908 were under treatment.

The state capital recorded 472 fresh infections while the number of cases in a few districts saw a considerable rise.

Nizamabad (148 cases), Nalgonda (137), Rangareddy (131), Karimnagar (120), Suryapet (110), Jagityal (105) and Khammam (105) reported higher case load.

Among the other districts, barring Jayashankar Bhupalpally (seven), the rest reported cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.72 per cent against 1.87 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate was 77.30 per cent in the state, while it was 74.69 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was 16,379.

For the second day in a row the state tested a higher number of samples at 40,666. On Friday, a total of 43,095 tests were recorded, a substantial rise compared to earlier days when it was well under 30,000.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested touched 9,31,839.

The state had come under flak for low testing from various quarters.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a medical doctor herself, had on Tuesday last stressed the need to conduct adequate numbers of COVID-19 tests, saying eradication of the virus would be difficult without sufficient screening.

The bulletin on Sunday said the samples tested per million population was 25,099.

Of the total positive cases in the state, men accounted for 64.41 per cent, it said.

