Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A total of 1,524 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, said the state's health department.

The state's total COVID-19 cases now stand at 37,745, including 12,531 active cases and 24,840 recoveries. The deadly virus has so far claimed 375 lives in the State.

A total of 1,95,024 samples were tested in the State including 13,175 on Tuesday, said the state's health department.

As many as 9,06,752 cases have been confirmed in India, out of which 5,71,460 have recovered. A total of 23,727 patients have lost their lives due to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

