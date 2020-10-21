Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Telangana reported 1,579 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.

The department also reported 1,811 discharged cases.

Also Read | Apple Watch SE Users in South Korea Report Overheating Issues.

With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,26,124, including 2,04,388 discharges and 1,287 deaths, said the State Health Department.

There were 20,449 active cases in the state, as of Tuesday.

Also Read | ‘Sack Rekha Sharma as NCW Chief’, Demand Congress Leaders as Her Old Tweets With ‘Sexist & Misogynistic Remarks’ Go Viral.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 count stands at 76,51,108, including 7,40,090 active cases, 67,95,103 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,15,914 fatalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)