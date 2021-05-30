Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday reported 1,801 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.75 lakh while the toll stood at 3,263 with 16 casualties, a government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 390, followed by Rangareddy (114) and Medchal Malkajgiri (101), the bulletin said.

The state has35,042 active cases and over 61 thousand samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,75,82 7 while with3660being cured, the total recoveries were at5,37,522.

Cumulatively, over 1.50 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 4.05 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.34 per cent, while it was 91.4 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)