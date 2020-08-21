Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Telangana on Friday reported 1,967 new COVID-19 cases as the overall tally neared the one lakh mark in the state.

The death toll rose to 737 with eight more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 20.

The 1,967 new infections pushed the overall count in the state to 99,391.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 473 fresh infections, followed by Rangareddy (202), Medchal-Malkajgiri (170) and Warangal Urban (101) districts.

All 33 districts in the state reported cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.74 per cent, while it was 1.90 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far stood at 76,967, while 21,687 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the staterose further to 77.43 per cent in the state, while it was 73.91 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 15,332.

The bulletin said 26,767 samples were tested on August 20.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 8,48,078. The samples tested per million population was 22,843, it said.PTI SJR SS

