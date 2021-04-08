Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI) COVID-19 cases in Telangana breached the 2,000-markwith 2,055 fresh infections pushing the tally to over 3.18 lakh, while thetoll rose to 1,741 with seven more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 398, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (214) and Rangareddy (174), a government bulletin said on Thursday, providing details as of 8 PM on April 7.

The total number of cases stood at3,18,704 while with 303patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,03,601.

The state has 13,362 active cases and87,332 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.06 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.86 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.26 per cent, while it was 92.7 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 14.04 lakh people in the statehave received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.76 lakh got their second shot also as of April 6.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)