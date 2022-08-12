Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 476 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,28,471.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Son Kills Widowed Mother on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship in Garhi Village.

The highest number of cases was reported in Hyderabad district with 239.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: JeM Terrorist, Tasked With Elimination of Nupur Sharma, Arrested From Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

A health department bulletin said 984 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,20,597. The recovery rate rose to 99.05 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 30,205 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 3,763.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)