Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday saw a dip in new COVID-19 cases with 494 fresh infections being recorded, taking the tally to 8,26,778.

Also Read | CA Result 2022 Date and Time: ICAI To Declare CA Foundation Exam Result Tomorrow at icai.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The State on Monday registered 528 fresh infections.

Also Read | Shrikant Tyagi Got VIP Pass for Vehicle From Swami Prasad Maurya, Says Noida Police.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 223.

A health department bulletin said 1,054 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,17,560.

The recovery rate rose to 98.89 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 31,629 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 5,107, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)