Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Telangana reported 605 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

The new cases pushed the total case tally in the state to 6,26,690. As many as 1,088 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 6,11,035.

Meanwhile, the active number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana stands at 11,964. The new fatalities mounted the COVID death toll in the state to 3,691.

The recovery rate stands at 97.50 per cent, while the cases fatality rate is 0.58 per cent.As many as 1,90,66,401 samples have been tested so far, including 71,800 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

