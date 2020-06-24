Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): A total of 891 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,444, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

According to the Telangana government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 4,361 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals and 225 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in the state.

Presently, 5,858 COVID-19 patients have been isolated, and are being treated in different hospitals.

The highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. The count includes 1,83,022 active cases, and 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

