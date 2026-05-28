India News | Telangana: Rs 1.22 Crore Hawala Money Seized from Train Passenger in Secunderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, apprehended a man transporting hawala money worth Rs 1.22 crore from Mumbai to Hyderabad on the Devagiri Express, police said.

The detained person was identified as Vijay Ambadas Gupta (40), a resident of Brundavan Colony, Sai Nagar in Maharashtra's Amaravati district.

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According to officials, on May 26, during a joint check conducted by GRP and RPF staff in Devagiri Express, one person carrying a luggage bag under suspicious circumstances was apprehended at around 3 pm between Bollaram and Malkajgiri railway stations.

During interrogation, he disclosed that on May 25, 2026, he had received an amount of Rs 1,22,70,000 from one 'Santosh Seth', who runs 'Kantha Jewellery' in Mumbai.

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As per the instructions of 'Santosh Seth', he was transporting the said cash to Secunderabad by Devagiri Express to hand over to one 'Banti', who allegedly runs a jewellery shop at Monda Market, Secunderabad. For transporting the cash, he was allegedly offered Rs 5,000.

The said cash pertained to 'Hawala' connected with the jewellery business. However, he failed to produce any valid supporting documents or provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the possession, ownership, source or intended utilisation of the said cash, officials said.

Subsequently, the confession statement of the detained person was recorded in the presence of two mediators and his mobile phone, ID proofs and journey ticket were collected.

The seized currency included 24,000 notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 1.20 crore, 300 notes of Rs 200 denomination amounting to Rs 60,000, and 2,100 notes of Rs 100 denomination amounting to Rs 2.10 lakh, taking the total to Rs 1,22,70,000.

The operation was carried out by B. Saieashwar Goud, IRP/SHO, along with T. Madhav SIRP and staff, in coordination with D.V. Narasimha Rao, RPF Inspector (Crime Cell), Sanjeev Rao, RPF Inspector, Malkajgiri, and the Divisional CPDS team of Hyderabad, under the supervision of senior officials.

IGP Railway and Road Safety K. Ramesh Naidu appreciated the officers and personnel of GRP Secunderabad for the seizure and said they would be suitably rewarded. (ANI)

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