Visual of fire being put out at Secunderabad Gymkhana Club in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 16 (ANI): A fire that broke out at Secunderabad Gymkhana Club in Hyderabad was brought under control by 6 am this morning, informed Mataiah, Inspector, Marredpally Police Station.

The fire broke out at the club about 3 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he added.

"The main building has suffered major damage," he stated. (ANI)

