Hyderabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Continuing the rise in COVID-19 cases, Telangana on Thursday recorded 494 fresh, pushing the tally to 7,97,632 till date.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 315.

A Health Department bulletin said 126 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,90,473.

The recovery rate slipped to 99.10 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 28,865 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases stood at 3,048, it said.

The State has been witnessing a rise in daily cases for over a fortnight now.

