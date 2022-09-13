Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI): Six people were killed and several were injured when a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad late on Monday night.

According to Hyderabad Police, the fire broke out at the charging unit of the electric scooter showroom on the ground floor of the building. Following this, people on the upper floors got trapped in smoke.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at E-Bike Showroom in Secunderabad, Seven Killed (Watch Video).

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire in control. Police reached the spot and evacuated people.

"The fire broke out in the electric scooter charging unit on the ground floor. Smoke overpowered the people staying on the first and second floors. The remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital. Fire tenders on the spot," said Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: At Least 240 Caught Red-Handed for Misbehaving With Women in Hyderabad, Jailed for 10 Days.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said a probe has been initiated.

"Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened," the Minister said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)