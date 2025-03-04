Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): Three unidentified thieves looted around Rs 29 lakh from an ATM under Adibatla Police Station limits in Telangana's Rangareddy, police said.

As per the police statement on Monday, the unidentified individuals used gas cutters to break into the machine and took around Rs 29 lakh in cash.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 4, 2025: Godrej Properties, RBL Bank, IEX, Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

According to the police, on the intervening night of March 1 and 2, at around 2 am, Rs 29 lakh was stolen from the ATM in the Raviryal area.

To locate the culprits, four special teams have been formed. A case has been registered under the Adibatla Police Station limits, and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | SpaceX Abandons Starship Test Flight at Last Minute.

CCTV footage recorded three individuals using gas cutters to break into the ATM.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)