Jagtiyal (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Telangana Member of Legislative Council and TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha participated in the Akhanda Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam at Kondagattu in Jagtiyal on Wednesday.

To mark the inauguration of Hanuman Chalisa chanting, Kavitha participated in a Shobha yatra along with five crores of Rama Koti documents which were taken from the bottom of the hillocks to the main temple.

The 80-day programme started on Wednesday which will continue up to Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi scheduled to be held on June 4.

Later in the day, she participated in the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa which started after placing Rama Koti documents in the main temple.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Kavitha appealed to the people to join hands in the historic Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam to celebrate the glory of Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

