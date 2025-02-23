Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Rescue operations for the trapped workers in Telangana's Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel continued on Sunday morning, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) making progress and advancing deeper into the tunnel with eight labourers are feared to be trapped inside.

However, due to debris blocking the area, the team has not yet been able to confirm their exact 'location', as confirmed By NDRF officials to ANI.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta told ANI that the force has covered around 13.5 kilometres inside the tunnel, primarily using locomotives and conveyor belts.

Speaking to ANI , Datta said, "Yesterday around 10 PM we went inside to check what the situation is like. The locomotives were used to go inside the tunnel. From the gate of the tunnel, we covered around 13.5 km in total. We covered 11 km by train and then we covered the rest of 2 km by conveyor belt and by walking.'

The official added that the last 200 meters of the collapsed section is completely blocked by debris, making it difficult to confirm the condition or exact location of the trapped workers.

"We had reached till the end of the Tunnel Boring Machine, TBM. We shouted and tried to get any reply from the trapped workers but unfortunately we could not know anything because there is a patch of around 200 meters which is filled with debris. Till the debris is cleared we cannot know the exact location of the victims," the NDRF deputy commandant said.

The response force is currently working to remove the accumulated water inside the tunnel. "The patch between the 11 to 13 km is filled with water, so right now we are in the process of removing the water. When that is done, we will start the rescue operations."" the official added.

Earlier today, both the NDRF and SDRF teams encountered severe challenges in reaching the collapsed section.

"There's no chance to go to the spot inside the tunnel. It has completely collapsed and mud is reaching up to the knees. We will have to take another step," an SDRF official said.

On Saturday morning, a three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, the eight remained trapped.

In addition to the NDRF and SDRF, an Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, under the Infantry Division at Secunderabad, has been placed on standby with an Excavator Dozer to assist in the rescue efforts.

Upon receiving a request from the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Army quickly mobilized its Engineer Task Force (ETF) for the critical rescue operation. The ETF is equipped with specialized engineering teams, a medical detachment from the Field Ambulance of the Army Medical Corps, an ambulance with three high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, and other essential equipment. (ANI)

