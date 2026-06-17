India News | Telangana: Two Killed After Wall Collapses on Car Amid Heavy Rain in Mahabubnagar

Mahbubnagar (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car amidst heavy rainfall in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district. Police and locals retrieved the two bodies from the debris. The victims died on the spot while their car was parked.

Mahabubnagar Police stated, "In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car following heavy rain in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district."

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Police have registered a case, shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.

According to a Mahabubnagar Police official, "The incident occurred while they were parking their car. During heavy rainfall, the wall suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle. The two people inside died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Jaganath Reddy, 30, a native of Tirupati working as an accountant, and Santosh, a native of West Bengal working in construction. We have shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter."

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In a separate and tragic incident, on Friday night, a father and his daughter died after being electrocuted in Hyderabad when a tree fell on their car during heavy rain. The incident occurred within the limits of Alwal Police Station.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sandeep and his daughter Rithika.

"Heavy rain had caused a tree to fall on their car. While they were trying to remove it, the tree came into contact with a live electric wire, resulting in both of them being electrocuted on the spot," Alwal police stated.

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination, and officials investigated the matter.

Earlier this week, in view of the heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana, Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand inspected rain-affected areas, including Malkampeta Cheruvu tolichowki area, to assess the ground situation and review measures being taken to address waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

During the visit, the DGP held discussions with Cyberabad CP Ramesh regarding the prevailing conditions and the steps being taken to ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement in the affected areas, according to an offical release.

The DGP directed police officials to take immediate measures to prevent water stagnation on roads, clear traffic bottlenecks, and coordinate closely with civic authorities for the swift restoration of normalcy.

He emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations and deploying adequate personnel at critical junctions to regulate traffic and assist commuters, the release stated.

DGP Anand also instructed all police officers across Hyderabad and other rain-affected districts of the state to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to respond to any emergency arising due to heavy rainfall. He directed field officers to maintain close coordination with district administrations, disaster response agencies, and municipal authorities to ensure timely assistance to the public.

The DGP advised citizens to exercise caution during travel, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow official advisories issued by the police and other authorities, the release noted.

He reiterated that the Telangana Police are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to ensuring public safety, effective traffic management, and prompt emergency response during the ongoing monsoon conditions. (ANI)

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