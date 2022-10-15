Telangana [India], October 15 (ANI): Two serial offenders were arrested by the Telangana Police on Saturday, in connection with a couple of kidnapping cases lately.

In an ongoing drive against the anti-social elements to ensure the sense of safety and security of the general public, especially business persons and to preserve the public order in the Commissionerate, two notorious kidnappling offenders have been detained under the Preventive Detention Act by CP, Rachakonda and lodged them in Central Prison, Cherlapally, the police said in a statement.

One of the detainees has been identified as Puneet Tiwari, who is a resident of Vanasthalipuram. He is a close associate of Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy, who is a Corporator of Gaddiannaram Municipal Corporation from BJP.

He also has close acquaintance with other friends and party activists who are close followers of the sitting corporator. Slowly, he started coming out in public and getting involved in settlements in the area.

In 2012, he was involved in a case of extortion in Vanasthalipuram Limits which is the subject matter of Cr. No.1018/2012 under section 382 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of PS Vanasthalipuram.

As per the police, he has been indulging in criminal activities through criminal intimidations. He used to hurt and kidnap the opponents of his friends and Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy for settling scores with their political rivals and also to make easy money.

The other detainee has been identified as Morupoju Ravi Verma alias Ravi. He is a habitual offender and close friend of Punit Tiwari.

Since 2012, he has been involved in several criminal cases in Rachakonda limits and other parts of Telangana.

He was detained under PD Act in Central Prison, Cherlapally in 2019. But after coming out, he again resorted to indulging in similar activities.

Recently, both the accused were involved in a couple of kidnapping cases in Saroornagar PS limits. They kidnapped two people in quick succession.

In the first case, on August 28, the accused and their associates kidnapped a 36-years-old business person from Sharadha Theatre, Saroornagar and took him to Corporator Prem Maheshwar Reddy in a car. They beat him indiscriminately to settle the financial issue with Koteshwar Rao.

The matter was registered Cr no: 752/2022 under sections 364, 367, 342, 324, 506 R/w 34 IPC of PS Saroornagar.

In the second case, as directed by Corporator Prem Maheshwar Reddy the accused persons kidnapped a 21 years youth on September 2, at 0230 hours from Gaddiannaram, Saroornagar. They took him to an isolated area in Chintapally Mandal of Nalgonda district in order to subject the victim to grievous hurt thereby murdering him for making easy money.

As per the police, the father of the victim boy Mr Laxminarayana is having a dispute with his own brother with regard to property and also has a political rivalry with the Corporator. So, the paternal uncle of victim Mr Murali and Corporator Prem Maheshwar Reddy decided to eliminate either Mr Laxminarayana or any of his family members and entrusted the task to the accused persons.

However, the Police were able to identify the accused before they would have executed their plans, based on CCTV footage and tower location. The victim was rescued safely.

On September 2, the Saroornagar Police arrested both the accused and his associates and remanded them to judicial custody. The cars and cell phones which were used in the commission of offences were also seized by the police.

On October 15, with a view to prevent them from committing such heinous offences on a continuous basis in the area and to preserve the public order, Mahesh M. Bhagwat, I.P.S., Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda invoked detention orders under Act No. 1 of 1986 on them in Central Prison, Cherlapally. (ANI)

