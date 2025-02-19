Medchal (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): Two Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses were engulfed in flames after a fire broke out in a bus parked at the Kushaiguda bus depot in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, as per officials.

No casualties have been reported so far, as per the fire department.

Fire officials rushed to the spot upon receiving information, and the fire was brought under control.

As per officials, the fire broke out in a parked bus and spread to another bus. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire occurred due to the overheating of the bus engine.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

