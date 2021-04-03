Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI): Telangana government has asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to expedite sanction of six airstrips in various places in the State.

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister of the state K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on Saturday, an official press release said.

Kharola assured the Chief Minister of taking up the matter for speedy sanction.

The government had proposed the airstrips in Mamunur in Warangal district, Basant Nagar in Peddapalli, Adilabad, Palvancha in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jakran Palli in Nizamabad and at Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district.

