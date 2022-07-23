Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): In an apparent war of words between TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, both the leaders took on each other over a media report which quoted the latter as stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao "will face the Enforcement Directorate probe soon".

Reacting sharply to the statement of the BJP leader, KTR, in a jibe at the Centre, said that the double-engine is running in the country is "Modi and ED".

Also Read | Noida Police Arrest Two for Performing Dangerous Car Stunt Outside Girls Hostel (Watch Video).

"Dear @PMOIndia Thanks for appointing your BJP state president Sri BS Kumar as the Chief of ED also Now we realise double engine that runs this country is actually "Modi & ED"," KTR tweeted.

In what seemed a response from the Bandi, the BJP state chief suggested to the "people experiencing anxiety" to "inhale and exhale" (practice Yoga) "until investigative agencies knock your door".

Also Read | Lakshadweep Administration to Continue Meat Products in School Mid-Day Meal Menu.

"The signs of fear among robbers especially Twitter Tillu, is at all time high... Yoga is good for people experiencing anxiety... Suggest to inhale and exhale until investigative agencies knock your door. #TwitterTillu," Bandhi tweeted.

Interestingly, none of the two leaders tagged or responded to each other's tweet directly.

Interestingly, on Twitter, KTR called Bandi Sanjay as "Sri BS Kumar", while the BJP state chief apparently called KTR as "TwitterTillu".

However, there was no further response from the TRS leader to the tweet of Bandi.

Earlier on Friday, BJP Telangana unit alleged that the K Chandrashekar Rao-led state government is "blocking" the BJP's programmes "with the help of the police" and accused TRS leaders of "attacking" BJP workers.

"The ruling party is stopping the BJP activities everywhere with the help of the police. The current 'Palle Gosha- BJP Bharosa' programme of the state BJP has appointed one senior member for each constituency in Telangana to know the problems of the people and assure them of BJP's support. The leaders are required to stay in the constituencies for ten days and know the problems of the people to work on them. Vivek Venkataswamy, National Executive Committee Member and ex-MP, who is in charge of Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district, was stopped by the police on his way to Burgul village," said the statement by the BJP.

Alleging that the TRS workers "removed" all BJP flags, it said that they started a "commotion by attacking" Venkataswamy and his team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)